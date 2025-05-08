What to Watch for as Racing Hosts Gotham FC

May 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Following a second road win of the year, Racing Louisville FC returns to Lynn Family Stadium at 8 p.m. Friday for a matchup with fourth-place NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Racing Louisville battled the adversity of multiple weather delays last weekend to capture a rallying 2-1 victory over the Houston Dash - the club's first comeback road win since 2022.

After Avery Patterson put the Dash in front inside 10 minutes, Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears combined to score two unanswered goals en route to three points.

Racing improved to 2-3-2 with the win, positioning itself in 11th place heading into a two-game home stand. Louisville's eight points still have it three back of Angel City FC in eighth - the league's final playoff spot.

The two-game road trip, which also included a 3-3 draw at Portland Thorns FC, saw Bev Yanez's team net five goals - two more than it managed in its first five games combined.

Racing's 2025 Prime Video debut presents an opportunity to bring that production in attack back to Lynn Family Stadium, where its two home goals are the second-fewest in the league.

Gotham (3-2-3, 12 points) travels to Louisville unbeaten in five of its previous six games after a scoreless home draw with the last-place Chicago Stars FC on Sunday afternoon. The New Jersey-based club's lone defeat during that stretch was a 4-1 road loss to Portland Thorns FC on April 22.

Gotham is now tied on points with the Thorns and the Washington Spirit but remain fourth on goal differential.

Since the introduction of Juan Carlos Amorós as head coach in November 2022, Gotham has proven to be one of the NWSL's most successful clubs. Gotham ranks second in total wins (32) since the beginning of 2023, trailing only the reigning league champion Orlando Pride.

In honor of Mother's Day weekend, Friday is Mom's Night Out at Lynn Family Stadium. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with a complimentary Racing-branded tote bag available for pick up for the first 1,000 through the gates. For tickets and more information, fans can visit RacingLoufc.com/gotham/.

The contest will be streamed on Prime Video, which is available online at amazon.com/primevideo or via the app on multiple platforms, including Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com.

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

Spark plug in attack: Week after week, Kayla Fischer continues to thrive in the forward role for Racing. Fischer led the comeback in Houston by scoring the opener, which now gives her three goal contributions in the last two matches. It's not just her finishing, though, that's making an impact. Her work rate in pressing defenses up front often places opponents in uncomfortable positions defensively. Even as a striker, Fischer is one of three Louisville players with at least 30 total recoveries.

Shining in net: Between the sticks for the first time in an NWSL league match at the Dash, Jordyn Bloomer won Racing's Player of the Match honor. The Wisconsin native stood tall when Louisville needed her, recording five saves, including winning the league's Week 7 Save of the Week for a standout double save in the second half. Bloomer, who took the place of Katie Lund following her season-ending injury, had made three total competitive appearances for the club prior to showing out in her league debut.

Dazzling DeMelo: Savannah DeMelo was instrumental in the club's attacking threat versus the Dash. Head coach Bev Yanez praised DeMelo, Racing's leader in chances created on the night, after the result, detailing that she "embodies so much of this club and so much of this city." Not only did DeMelo tally a season-high three chances created, but the 27-year-old also assisted on the eventual match-winner in the 70th minute.

Indispensable asset: Taylor Flint, who was making her second-straight start at Houston since missing a match due to a foot injury, made it well-known once again how important she is to Racing's success. Flint was tied for the team lead in touches (54) while also tallying a game-high in successful duels (15), interceptions (6) and tackles won (5). It was just the seventh time in club history that a Louisville player won at least 15 tackles in a game, with four of those instances now being Flint.

Moving up the ranks: With her goal last Friday, Racing winger Emma Sears drew even with Washington's Ashley Hatch and Orlando's Barbra Banda for third in the Golden Boot race on four goals. The Ohio State product's four goals, with two coming in the past two matches, position her just one goal shy of her total from all of last year. She is also well on her way to breaking the club's single-season goal record of six, which was set by former Louisville forwards Nadia Nadim and Ebony Salmon.

New rookie recruit: After signing on as a short-term injury replacement player in March, midfielder Avery Kalitta inked a new rookie contract with Racing for the remainder of the 2025 season on Tuesday. The 21-year-old, who became the sixth rookie to sign with Louisville this season, has been a part of two game day squads this year despite not appearing in a game yet. Kalitta spent her collegiate soccer at the University of Michigan, where she played 78 games across four years.

Look who's back: A few familiar faces will be returning to Lynn Family Stadium on Friday as members of the opposition. Jaelin Howell, a former Racing captain, joined Gotham via trade from Seattle last December and is one of just three players on the team to play every minute so far this season. Nealy Martin and Michelle Betos, both members of Louisville's inaugural team in 2021, are also now a part of the New Jersey outfit. Betos came out of NWSL retirement on April 12 to fill a temporary role as an injury replacement player.

Series history: Across 10 matches, Racing has drawn Gotham six times - tied for the most against any opponent. Four out of the six total draws have finished as 1-1 scorelines, including last season's April meeting in New Jersey. Louisville's most recent win over Gotham did come at Lynn Family Stadium, however, with DeMelo netting the opener in a 2-0 victory in Harrison in 2023. The California native is tied for the all-time goals lead in this head-to-head with two.

