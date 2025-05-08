Beyond the Game: How Utah Is Leading the Charge for Mental Health and Performance in MLS and NWSL

Mental health in sports is an increasingly important topic, highlighting the psychological challenges athletes face both on and off the field as they strive for peak performance while navigating intense pressure and public scrutiny. Through the partnership with Intermountain Health, Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC are leading the way as the first clubs in the MLS and NWSL to establish a full-time position dedicated to sports performance and psychology. Dr. Tom Golightly, a clinical sports psychologist specializing in mental health and high performance, supports these athletes in a multitude of ways.

Dr. Golightly grew up immersed in sports. "My father was in the Air Force, so we moved around a lot. Wherever we moved, I was like, 'Whatever ball they're playing, if I get good at it, I have friends.' So sport was always kind of an important part-not just the performance piece, but also for social-emotional wellness"

In his senior year of high school, Golightly was recruited to play football, but unfortunately, he broke his back. After being involved in sports his entire life, the thought of no longer participating triggered something of an identity crisis-What now? This experience led him to take a deeper interest in psychology, specifically in sports performance and mental health.

Through the partnership between RSL and Intermountain Health, Dr. Golightly was presented with a unique opportunity: a new role focused on sports psychology and mental performance. "The timing felt right, I wouldn't have to relocate, and the chance to work in pro sports intrigued me. As I learned more about the people at Intermountain and how the partnership would integrate into the team culture, I realized this was something special. What really drew me in was the commitment across the board, from the medical staff to the front office, to truly invest in mental performance across both the men's and women's teams."

Dr. Golightly felt that he could contribute meaningfully to the cause. He understood the broader landscape and recognized how leagues like the NBA, NFL, and NHL had begun prioritizing mental health. With RSL and URFC, there was a genuine opportunity to help MLS and NWSL catch up. As he put it, "Being the only full-time mental health and performance professional in this capacity within soccer, I knew it was an opportunity to forge some growth." Having a dedicated mental health and performance role within sports teams is not just beneficial but essential for fostering athlete well-being, team cohesion, and long-term success.

Professional athletes are seen as high performers driven by competition and results, but it's crucial to remember that behind the stats and highlight reels, they are human beings with emotional, mental, and psychological needs-just like anyone else. The goal of having someone like Dr. Golightly within the organization is, as he explained, "to make sure their players are well taken care of. Yes, they want them to perform at an elite level, but they know that they are humans and that there's life outside and we want to pay attention to both of those." As a clinical sports psychologist, Dr. Golightly has expertise in both mental health and performance, helping elevate not only the athletes' play but also their mindset. It is important to recognize that high-performance athletes, like anyone else, face personal challenges beyond their sport, and they contend with unique pressures associated with living under constant public scrutiny.

Along with these pressures, athletes are constantly being pulled in every direction-by coaches, trainers, media, and fans which makes it even more important for someone in a therapeutic role to build genuine trust and offer a space where athletes can let their guard down and prioritize their well-being. Having Golightly in a full-time role, where he is consistently present at training, games, and around the facilities, allows those authentic relationships to form naturally over time. "I think that one of the tricks is, I'm there. It's knowing a little and just taking genuine interest in their lives and to be honest, I don't really even ask them about soccer until they bring it up."

The Mind Game: Why Mental Health Matters in Sports

In the past few years mental health has become a widely discussed topic within sports, the stigma has decreased with the help of big names speaking about their struggles.

"I mean just even the last six months Ronaldo and Messi are talking like "no I went and did this and it really helped me" right? So I have seen the stigma decrease which has made sport a much more accepting place of help seeking".

While sports culture has made significant strides in accepting and prioritizing mental health-with more athletes speaking openly about their struggles, the environment remains challenging. The constant pressure from phones and social media, where every move is scrutinized, can be a major detriment. For athletes in the public eye, this level of exposure often amplifies stress, anxiety, and self-doubt.

"It's one thing to have a performance that's out there right and you're living with it and it's living rent free in your head after a match, good or bad you know, you're replaying things but, to have other people come at you constantly that's really really hard." This is why it is so important to set some boundaries like turning off the phone and just taking a break. Dr. Golightly stresses the importance of being present and by constantly looking at those mentions, good or bad, can pull a player into living in that virtual space and that can cause performance and mental state to drop.

While focusing on the individual Golightly is also an integral part of helping the team as a whole. "It's really about healthy dynamics. Are we doing the right things? Are we preparing the right way as the group? Are we functioning well as a unit? So there's a lot more to pay attention to as for making sure the group is ready to play." Making sure the communication is on point and that the energy is appropriate are huge factors that play into success as a team. For a team to have that cohesion, the individual mindset is also important. Dr. Golightly has three main focuses.

Consistent Engagement

There are four things that are always in the individual's control: Your attitude, your effort, your preparation and your resilience. "Those are all things a coach isn't gonna take that away from you, a parent isn't gonna take that away from you, a work environment isn't gonna take that away from you. You can always do those things and if you consistently do those things you're gonna be just fine."

Intentional Engagement

How do you want to engage in this game? What are you wanting out of this performance? He says a lot of times athletes get caught up in what coaches are wanting from them but Dr. Golightly asks them, "You're the pro. What do you want today? What are you gonna work on today? Yeah you're gonna do these drills that they set up but, what are you gonna get out of that?"

Mindful Engagement

It is important to not get stuck in worrying about what just happened or future outcomes and staying present. "It's just really about how I respond to what's going on right here, right now." He explains how one can do this by being properly energized and paying attention to things that are relevant. Anxiety plays a huge role in this type of engagement because it can pull anyone out of the "now". Dr. Golightly recognizes that everyone can be worried about all of the different things going on around them but it's about making choices and the importance of being courageous.

"That anxiety is gonna be there. I don't remember a time when I didn't feel a little bit of anxiety but it was like head down let's go hit somebody you know? Let's just play hard. And if I'm courageous through that and my actions continue to be big and go, then performance is gonna take care of itself. If your effort is high and your attitude is okay and you are courageous in how you're engaging then I think it's all gonna work out for you."

While these three types of engagement are essential for athletes, they can also be incorporated into the lives of anyone reading this. By engaging consistently, intentionally, and mindfully in your day-to-day life, you can experience significant benefits for your mental health and wellbeing.

Pushing Through: Navigating the Highs and Lows of Sport

A natural part of any athlete's journey involves facing slumps or injuries, but learning how to navigate these challenges mentally can be just as important as the physical recovery itself. Dr. Golightly explains that, as humans, we often resist accepting our current reality, and this resistance can become an unhealthy pattern of avoidance. For example, an athlete recovering from ACL surgery might want to jump back into training just a couple of weeks after the procedure, before their body or mind is truly ready. "You have to accept where you're at right now. The best thing you can do is not move. The quickest way of getting back on the pitch is not moving. But you're fighting that and you're kind of saying no, I don't want that to be the case. Well you can't do that and it's really gonna run you into some problems right?"

This is the same case if someone may be in a slump, it is important to label it as it is. He says, "This is where we're at but if you label it that way then it's like this is temporary and there are things we can do and it's a focused issue and it's an emotional issue and we can really take care of the emotions and the focus that are going on and get you right back on track." The biggest part of overcoming this is, letting go and not fighting that acceptance. That way there is the freedom to engage and solve the problem in a more organized way.

Along with this comes the topic of identity. As humans, we all have an identity, and for athletes, their sport often becomes a major part of it. We begin forming our identity during adolescence, which is also when many of us are first introduced to sports, activities that can end up playing a significant role in our lives. For the players at RSL and URFC, soccer is a central focus, and that part of their identity has been reinforced over a much longer period than for someone who may have stopped playing earlier in life. That's why it's important to also build an identity outside of the sport.

"It's saying your mental break is going to help you if you can really get away. This is your office, go home from the office, just like millions of people around the world go home from theirs and leave work behind. We have to do the same, so you can come back refreshed and ready to go again tomorrow."

It's crucial for athletes to cultivate a life beyond soccer in order to strengthen and expand their sense of self. That way, when they reach the end of their career or face a major injury, they're starting from a healthier place-one that can ease the feeling of being lost.

For Dr. Golightly, the coolest part of his position with Real Salt Lake and the Royals is getting a front row seat to their lives unlike a lot of help seeking professionals who see their clients once a week. "I actually get to see them and be front row as they thrive in their life and yeah to hug them after the game and just tell them how much you care about them it's pretty cool to see you manage this and be awesome at this."

Just like professional athletes, everyone's mental health is important. If you're thinking about seeking help, there are qualified professionals available and the first step is often speaking with your primary care physician. They handle this regularly and are ready to help connect you with someone to talk to. No one needs to sit and suffer in silence.

Dr. Golightly emphasizes the importance of leaning into the process: "It is uncomfortable and it's gonna feel scary, it's gonna feel weird-but lean into that, because on the other end of leaning into that discomfort is a lot of relief." While the journey isn't always as quick or straightforward as taking a pill or having surgery, improvement will come, and with it, real relief.

