Gotham FC Eyes Road Win at Racing Louisville

May 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - After a draw in its last outing against Chicago Stars FC, Gotham FC will aim to keep up its road form when it faces Racing Louisville FC on Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage available on Prime Video.

Despite a frustrating 0-0 result against Chicago, Gotham has lost only once in its last six matches, posting a 3-1-2 record over that span. The team has also played a league-high five road matches this season, earning eight points (2-1-2) away from home - the second most in the NWSL, trailing only the Washington Spirit.

After a mixed start to the season, Racing Louisville FC (2-3-2, 8 points) enters Friday's match unbeaten in its last two outings, earning its second win of the year with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Houston Dash. Forward Emma Sears netted the game-winner, bringing her season total to four goals - the most on the team.

Friday's match will mark the 11th all-time meeting between the two sides, with each team earning two wins and the remaining matches ending in draws. Gotham FC is unbeaten in its last three matchups against Racing Louisville FC, with one win and two draws. The club has lost just once at Lynn Family Stadium - a 2-0 defeat on June 18, 2023 - and holds a 2-1-1 all-time road record against Racing.

[We're] very excited to be here, to play in Louisville," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "The team has prepared well. It's been a very intense last couple of weeks, and here we are again on the road. But the team is ready [and] prepared. We're confident."

Gotham FC secured all three points in its last visit to Lynn Family Stadium, earning a 2-0 victory over Racing Louisville on June 15, 2024. Former Gotham midfielder Yazmeen Ryan opened the scoring in the 21st minute, and forward Ella Stevens doubled the lead off an assist from defender Mandy Freeman.

Entering Week 8 of the NWSL season, Gotham FC sits tied for fourth in the standings with the Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit. Gotham and Portland have each played one additional match, as both clubs will pause league play to compete in the Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals later this month.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has scored in each of its last three road matches, tallying at least three goals in two of those games.

Gotham FC's 0-0 draw with Chicago on Sunday was the club's fourth clean sheet in its last six matches. Since the start of last season, Gotham FC has kept clean sheets in 20 matches across all competitions, three more than any other NWSL team in that time (Kansas City, Orlando - 17 each).

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has played 2,700 straight minutes for Gotham FC in NWSL regular-season play, tied for the third-longest streak in club history with Christie Pearce.

Forward Esther González has scored in three consecutive away matches, scoring five total goals in those matches. Only three players in NWSL history have scored in four straight away appearances within a single season: Ashley Hatch in 2023, Ebony Salmon and Sophia Wilson in 2022.

