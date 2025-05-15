San Diego FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Full Match Highlights
May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2025
- San Jose draws back-and-forth six-goal thriller to run unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Secures Third Straight Win with 2-0 Victory over Colorado Rapids - San Diego FC
- LAFC Earns Biggest Win of the Season; Defeats Seattle 4-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Falls 4-0 to LAFC Wednesday Night at BMO Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Turn Attention to Rocky Mountain Cup After 2-0 Loss to San Diego FC - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point in Visit to San Jose Earthquakes - Inter Miami CF
- RSL Earns Fourth Clean Sheet of Season in Portland Stalemate at Home - Real Salt Lake
- Recap: Rapids Come up Short in First Match at Snapdragon - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Earn Road Point with Scoreless Draw against Real Salt Lake - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 at Austin FC - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Fights Back for 2-2 Draw at St. Louis - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Secures Third Straight Win with 2-0 Victory over Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Announce Multi-Year Partnership
- San Diego FC Weekly
- San Diego FC Earns 2-1 Road Win Against St. Louis CITY SC
- San Diego FC Travels to Face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park