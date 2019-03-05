Rush to Make Major Announcement; Announce Upcoming Events

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today a series of events carrying an announcement of utmost importance to the Rush organization, fan base, and community of Rapid City.

On Friday, March 8th, prior to game two of the series against the Utah Grizzlies, there will be a press conference held at 2:30 p.m. MST in the Bank West Club Level of Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The press conference is in regards to the announcement of the next President of the Rapid City Rush. On hand will be ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin, Mayor Steve Allender, Rush staff, and Rush Ownership Partners Jeff Dickerson of Spire Sports + Entertainment, and Scott Mueller.

Following the press conference on Friday, at 5:00 p.m. MST in the exact same location, there will be a reception for the new President of the Rush. Season Ticket Holders, Corporate Partners, and fans alike are invited to attend and meet our new President prior to puck drop against the Grizzlies!

Finally, on Monday, March 11th, there will be a "town hall" meeting in LaCroix Hall in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m. MST. Attending the meeting on a panel will be the new President of the Rush, Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr of Spire Sports + Entertainment, and Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer. All fans, Season Ticket Holders, and Corporate Partners are invited to attend this meeting, ask questions, and share concerns to the panel pertinent to the Rush organization.

For more information on the upcoming events, call the Rush office at (605) 716-7825.

The Rush now gear up for six consecutive matchups against the Utah Grizzlies, with the first three coming this week in Rapid City. Puck drop for game one tomorrow on Wednesday, March 6th is slated for 7:05 p.m. MST at Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

