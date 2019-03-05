Greg Chase Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month

PORTLAND, ME - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Mariners forward Greg Chase has been named the CCM ECHL Player of the Month for February.

Chase put up 18 points in 13 February games - nine goals and nine assists. In the month, the 24-year-old forward had seven multi-point games, including four in a row from February 15th - 22nd, all on the road. Combining his point totals in previous destinations Wichita and Allen, Chase's 39 points this season are third on the Mariners and already a professional career high.

The Mariners acquired Chase from the Allen Americans on December 14th in a trade that sent forward Riley Bourbonnais in the other direction. With the AHL loans of captains Zach Tolkinen and Scott Savage, Chase has become an alternate captain on the team. He's been a pro since 2015 and has played 114 ECHL games (Norfolk, Wichita, Allen, Maine) plus 97 in the AHL between Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, and Springfield. Chase is a native of Sherwood Park, Alberta and is the nephew of former famed NHL enforcer Kelly Chase. Greg was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft in the seventh round, 188th overall.

Chase will be a guest on the Mariners Coach's Show this afternoon at 12:45 PM on the Mariners Radio Network powered by Mixlr. The show can be heard live at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen, beginning at 12:15 PM. Fans are also invited to sit in live at the Mariners front office located at 94 Free St. in Portland. Wild blueberry pie will be served to celebrate the upcoming "Wild Blueberries Night" on Saturday at 6:00 PM.

The Mariners begin a three game homestand on Wednesday, hosting the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 PM in a "sensory reduced game" as part of Autism Awareness Night. The South Carolina Stingrays then come to town on Friday (7:15 PM) for Stanley Cup Night and Saturday (6:00 PM) for Wild Blueberries Night presented by Northeast Charter and Tour Co. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

