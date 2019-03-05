RELEASE -- Steve McParland Loaned to AHL San Diego Gulls

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Steve McParland has been loaned to the San Diego Gulls (AHL), marking his third AHL call-up of the season and second to the Gulls, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations announced Tuesday. The loan marks the 10th Steelheads ECHL contracted player to be called to the AHL this season.

McParland, 28, leads the Steelheads in goals and scoring through 53 games this season, boasting 21 goals and 25 assists for 46 points with 27 penalty minutes, a plus-four rating, three power play goals and two shorthanded goals. The Schreiber, Ont., native sits 10th all-time for career goals scored by a Steelheads player with 52 tallies, and in two seasons with the Steelheads he owns 103 points (52 goals, 51 assists). The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward makes his third AHL stint of the season and fifth in the last two seasons, playing in 11 games with two points including his first AHL goal in his last stint with San Diego.

This is the 10th Steelheads ECHL contracted player to be loaned to the AHL this season, joining Ryan Faragher (Stockton, three times), Kale Kessy (Manitoba, Colorado), Brady Norrish (Texas), Colton Saucerman (Utica), and McParland's earlier call-ups (Stockton, San Diego).

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 6 at 7:10 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder.

