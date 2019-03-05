MacDonald Scores Two, Growlers Get Empty-Netter to Drop Reading, 5-3

St. John's, NL - Josh MacDonald generated his fourth multi-goal game of the season (2g, 1a) and Chris McCarthy scored with nine minutes left to pull Reading within one, but the Newfoundland Growlers received 12 saves in the third period from Michael Garteig (win, 31 saves) to bounce the Royals, 5-3, Tuesday at Mile One Centre. Growlers forward Zach O'Brien scored two goals and four points. Scott Pooley (2g) had the sealing empty-net strike in the final two minutes.

MacDonald's goals kept the Royals tight with Newfoundland; the Growlers scored the first two goals before MacDonald's first. MacDonald then sniped in his 22nd of the season to make it a two-goal deficit, 4-2, before the end of the second period. Alex Roos assisted all three Royals goals.

The Royals remain five points back of the fourth and final North Division playoff spot with 14 games to go in the regular season.

Branden Komm allowed four goals on 28 shots in defeat.

Reading plays the fourth game of the six-game road trip Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland. Reading returns home Fri., Mar. 15 to face Indy on Mental Health Awareness Night.

Newfoundland struck first on the power play with 8:45 to go in the first period. Pooley caught a pinballing puck at the left slot and he slipped under Komm's left toe and in. Reading out shot Newfoundland, 12-11, in the first.

O'Brien registered his first goal and gave Newfoundland a 2-0 lead at 1:14 of the second. He rushed in to the right-wing circle and wristed it far post.

The two-goal edge held for four minutes; at 5:07 of the second, a centering pass from Garret Cockerill skipped to MacDonald. He quickly unfurled a top-shelf snipe five feet from cage for his first of the game. Reading trailed, 2-1.

The Growlers got the next two; first Matt Bradley quick-sticked a slot pass from Marcus Power with 5:32 to go in the second, making it 3-1. Power set up at the bottom of the right dot before unleashing a timed pass to Power. O'Brien got the secondary assist and completed his two-goal second period with another shot from the right dot, making it 4-1 Growlers with 3:45 remaining in the middle period.

Once again, the Royals responded and cut the lead to two, 4-2, by the second period's end. Chris McCarthy dashed across the line on the right wing and pounded it off a stick to MacDonald at the slot.

McCarthy scored his 16th of the season in the third, cutting the deficit to one with 8:35 remaining. Roos dished to McCarthy up the gut and he lowered his shoulder to his backhand, flinging it through Garteig.

Pooley finished the game's scoring with 1:48 remaining, stashing an empty-net goal.

The Royals finished 0-for-3 on the power play. Newfoundland scored twice on three man-up opportunities.

