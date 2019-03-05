Trevor Olson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce that rookie forward Trevor Olson has been selected as the Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 25-March 3.

Olson, 25, scored two goals and added four assists for six points in three games last week.

Olson had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win against Florida on Wednesday, posted a goal and an assist in a 7-2 victory over the Everblades on?Friday and added an assist in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Saturday.

A native of Duluth, Minnesota, Olson has 28 points (14g-14a) in 45 games with the Solar Bears this season, and enters the week on an eight-game point streak.

Olson originally turned pro with the South Carolina Stingrays last spring, where he suited up in eight games and collected one assist and six penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Olson recorded 35 points (11g-24a) in 121 career games at the University of North Dakota, where he helped the Fighting Hawks program capture the 2016 Frozen Four title as a sophomore. Olson tallied 71 points (26g-45a) in 91 career junior games with the Green Bay Gamblers and Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Trevor Olson, a case of pucks will be donated to an?Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

SOLAR BEARS ECHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK HISTORY:

Dan Gendur - Dec. 24-30, 2012-13

Mike Ullrich - Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2013-14

Mickey Lang - Feb. 10-16, 2013-14

Taylor Matson - Feb. 17-23, 2013-14

T.J. Foster - Nov. 16-22, 2015-16

Eric Faille - Feb. 27-March 5, 2016-17

Troy Bourke - Nov. 5-11, 2018-19

Trevor Olson - Feb. 25-March 3, 2018-19

