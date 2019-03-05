Tulsa's Keserich Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Ian Keserich of the Tulsa Oilers has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Feb. 25-March 3. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Keserich went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944 in three appearances last week.

The 33-year-old stopped 34 shots in a 5-3 win at Allen on?Friday, made 24 saves in a 2-1 victory against the Americans on Saturday and turned aside 26 shots in a 3-1 win over Kansas City on Sunday.

A native of Parma, Ohio, Keserich came out of retirement and signed with the Oilers last month. He has seen action in eight games, going 5-1-0 with a 1.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931.

Keserich has appeared in 53 career ECHL games with Tulsa, Elmira and Johnstown posting an overall record of 26-18-3 with a 2.77 goals-againsta average and a .911 save percentage. He also played in 160 career games in the Central Hockey League with Colorado, Mississippi, Wichita and Tulsa.

Prior to turning pro, Keserich played two seasons at Ohio State University and one season with Tri-City of the United States Hockey League.

Runner Up: Garrett Bartus, Greenville (3-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .938 save pct.)

Also Nominated: Logan Thompson (Adirondack), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Matiss Kivlenieks (Kalamazoo), Clint Windsor (Orlando), Branden Komm (Reading), Parker Milner (South Carolina), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo) and Jordan Ruby (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.