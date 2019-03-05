ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Indy's Anthony Collins has been suspended for eight games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #774, Indy at Toledo, on March 3.

Collins is suspended for five games for leaving the bench under Rule #70.1 and Rule #70.10, one game for receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation under Rule #46.2 and Rule #46.22 and two games for continuing the altercation.

Collins will miss Indy's games vs. Cincinnati (March 8), at Kalamazoo (March 9), vs. Toledo (March 10), at Wheeling (March 12), at Reading (March 15 and March 16), at Wheeling (March 22) and vs. Fort Wayne (March 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

