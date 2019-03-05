ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Indy's Anthony Collins has been suspended for eight games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #774, Indy at Toledo, on March 3.
Collins is suspended for five games for leaving the bench under Rule #70.1 and Rule #70.10, one game for receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation under Rule #46.2 and Rule #46.22 and two games for continuing the altercation.
Collins will miss Indy's games vs. Cincinnati (March 8), at Kalamazoo (March 9), vs. Toledo (March 10), at Wheeling (March 12), at Reading (March 15 and March 16), at Wheeling (March 22) and vs. Fort Wayne (March 23).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - March 5 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Texeira Returns from AHL Springfield - Wichita Thunder
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Captain Zach Tolkinen Returns from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Rush to Make Major Announcement; Announce Upcoming Events - Rapid City Rush
- Trevor Olson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Olson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bourbonnais Getting a Shot with Iowa - Allen Americans
- Finn Returned from Loan to AHL's Ontario Reign - Florida Everblades
- Hartford Returns Lynch to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Tulsa's Keserich Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Ian Keserich Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Acquire Will Merchant from Greenville, Naas Returns from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Maine's Chase Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire D Lewis, F Franko from Idaho - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greg Chase Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month - Maine Mariners
- Game Day: Reading-Newfoundland Only Game on ECHL Slate Tonight - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.