Orlando's Olson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Trevor Olson of the Orlando Solar Bears has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 25-March 3.

Olson scored two goals and added four assists for six points in three games last week.

The 25-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win against Florida on Wednesday, posted a goal and an assist in a 7-2 victory over the Everblades on?Friday and added an assist in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Saturday.

A native of Duluth, Minnesota, Olson has 28 points (14g-14a) in 45 games with the Solar Bears this season, and enters the week on an eight-game point streak.

Prior to turning pro, Olson recorded 35 points (11g-24a) in 121 career games at the University of North Dakota and had 71 points (26g-45a) in 91 career games with Green Bay and Sioux City in the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Trevor Olson, a case of pucks will be donated to an?Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Sam Kurker, Manchester (3 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.) and Dylan Sadowy, Toledo (4 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Peter MacArthur (Adirondack), Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne), Elgin Pearce (Idaho), Wacey Rabbit (Jacksonville), Matt McMorrow (Norfolk), Andrew Chernwichan (South Carolina), Tommy Mele (Tulsa), Cole Ully (Utah) and Winston Day Chief (Wheeling).

