Texeira Returns from AHL Springfield

March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Keoni Texeira has been returned from the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Texeira, 21, received his trip the AHL this past weekend. The rookie blueliner out of Fontana, California has registered 35 points (5g, 30a) in 56 games this season for the Thunder. He leads the league in power play assists (23) and is tied for second with 24 power play points. Texeira is also seventh in scoring by a defenseman and tied for second among blueliners in assists.

The Thunder returns to action tomorrow night with their first visit of the season to Boise to take on the Steelheads starting at 8:10 p.m. CST.

