Growlers Top Royals 5-3 at Mile One Centre
March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers returned to the win column Tuesday night with a 5-3 win over the North Division rival Reading Royals at Mile One Centre.
Scott Pooley opened the scoring with 8:25 remaining in the opening period, capitalizing on a Royals bench minor for too many men on the ice, giving the Growlers a 1-0 lead. Michael Garteig was solid between the pipes for Newfoundland in the first period, stopping all 12 shots he faced.
Zach O'Brien extended the lead to 2-0 just 1:14 into the second period, rifling a bullet over the shoulder of Branden Kromm. The Royals responded under four minutes later however, as Josh MacDonald cleaned up a scramble in front of Michael Garteig, cutting the Growlers lead to 2-1.
Matt Bradley re-stored the two-goal lead with 5:32 to play in the second period, one-timing a Marcus Power feed through the five-hole of Kromm for a power play tally. Zach O'Brien added his second of the period under two minutes later putting the Growlers ahead 4-1, but Josh MacDonald replied just over a minute later with his second of the period, cutting the lead to 4-2 after 40 minutes of play.
Chris McCarthy brought the Royals to within one at 11:25 of the third period after splitting the Growlers defence and sliding it through Garteig for a 4-3 game, but that would be as close as Reading would come as Scott Pooley would hit the empty net with 1:48 remaining for a 5-3 final score.
Quick Hits
Zach O'Brien recorded his 100th ECHL point
Maxim Mizyurin drew into the lineup following a 24-game absence
The three stars were 3 - J. MacDonald (REA), 2 - M. Bradley (NFL) and 1 - Z. O'Brien (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their seven-game home stand with a rematch Wednesday night against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.
