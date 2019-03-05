Mariners Sign 6'4 Forward Ordoobadi
March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added size up front on Tuesday, signing 6'4, 220 pound forward Chris Ordoobadi to an SPC (standard player contract). The 24-year-old Ordoobadi just finished up his college career at Neumann University (Aston, PA).
Ordoobadi is a native of Washington, D.C. and played his last season of junior hockey in Canada with the NOJHL's Elliot Lake Wildcats and Blind River Beavers. He played one year at Lawrence University (Appleton, WI), before transferring to Neumann before the 2016-17 season. In 43 games with the Knights, he totaled 10 goals and 8 assists. This season he registered 10 points in 17 games.
Ordoobadi provides size to a relatively small Mariners roster which recently lost forward Morgan Adams-Moisan to a recall as well as forward Louie Rowe and defenseman Brycen Martin to injuries. Ordoobadi will wear #11 for the Mariners.
The Mariners begin a three game homestand on Wednesday, hosting the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 PM in a "sensory reduced game" as part of Autism Awareness Night. The South Carolina Stingrays then come to town on Friday (7:15 PM) for Stanley Cup Night and Saturday (6:00 PM) for Wild Blueberries Night presented by Northeast Charter and Tour Co. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.
