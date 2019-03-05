ECHL Transactions - March 5

March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 5, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Liam Kerins, F

Fort Wayne:

Michael Stenerson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Derek Petti, F signed contract, added to active roster

Brampton:

Add Matt Campagna, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Campagna, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Matt Finn, D returned from loan to Ontario

Greenville:

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Idaho:

Delete Steve McParland, F loaned to San Diego

Kansas City:

Add Jared VanWormer, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Neal Goff, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)

Maine:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F signed contract, added to active roster

Manchester:

Delete Sam Kurker, F loaned to Binghamton

Newfoundland:

Add Maxim Mizyurin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ilya Nekolenko, D activated from reserve

Delete Malcolm Gould, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Adam Morrison, G activated from Injured Reserve

Utah:

Add Gabriel Verpaelst, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Delete Christian Frey, G traded to Jacksonville

Wichita:

Add Keoni Texeira, D returned from loan to Springfield

