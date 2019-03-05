ECHL Transactions - March 5
March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 5, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Liam Kerins, F
Fort Wayne:
Michael Stenerson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Derek Petti, F signed contract, added to active roster
Brampton:
Add Matt Campagna, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Campagna, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Matt Finn, D returned from loan to Ontario
Greenville:
Delete Travis Howe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Idaho:
Delete Steve McParland, F loaned to San Diego
Kansas City:
Add Jared VanWormer, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Neal Goff, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)
Maine:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F signed contract, added to active roster
Manchester:
Delete Sam Kurker, F loaned to Binghamton
Newfoundland:
Add Maxim Mizyurin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ilya Nekolenko, D activated from reserve
Delete Malcolm Gould, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Adam Morrison, G activated from Injured Reserve
Utah:
Add Gabriel Verpaelst, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Delete Christian Frey, G traded to Jacksonville
Wichita:
Add Keoni Texeira, D returned from loan to Springfield
