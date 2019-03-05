Captain Zach Tolkinen Returns from Hartford

March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman and captain Zach Tolkinen was returned on loan from the Hartford Wolf Pack to the Mariners on Tuesday. Tolkinen had been with Hartford since January 31st, his second AHL stint this season.

Tolkinen was first loaned to Hartford on January 19th but spent just one day with the Wolf Pack, dressing for warmups but was scratched in that night's game. He was called upon again on January 31st and suited up in nine games with no points and four penalty minutes.

With the Mariners, Tolkinen has appeared in 33 games with one goal and 11 assists. The 29-year-old Lino Lakes, MN native was named the first captain in Mariners history on October 11th, 2018. He's playing under Riley Armstrong for the second consecutive season, coming over from the Wheeling Nailers. Tolkinen has been a pro since 2014, appearing in 297 career ECHL games.

The Mariners begin a three game homestand on Wednesday, hosting the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 PM in a "sensory reduced game" as part of Autism Awareness Night. The South Carolina Stingrays then come to town on Friday (7:15 PM) for Stanley Cup Night and Saturday (6:00 PM) for Wild Blueberries Night presented by Northeast Charter and Tour Co. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.