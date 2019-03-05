Bourbonnais Getting a Shot with Iowa
March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - Riley Bourbonnais is getting a chance to show his talents at the American Hockey League level with the Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of the Allen Americans. This is his first opportunity at the next level.
Bourbonnais has been one of the Americans' top players over the last couple of months, since being traded to Allen just before Christmas.
In 28 games with the Americans this season, Bourbonnais has 27 points with 13 goals and 14 assists. Bourbonnais was second on the team in points in February (14) right behind linemate Dante Salituro, who led the team with 15 points.
"Riley (Bourbonnais) works hard at both ends of the ice, and is a gifted offensive player," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. He's been one of our top players since he arrived in Allen in December. I'm happy he's getting a chance with our affiliate."
The Rochester, New York native has 18 goals total this season between Maine and Allen. He is second on the team in goals behind ECHL Goal Leader, Zach Pochiro.
In three games with the Iowa Wild since being signed to a PTO, Bourbonnais has 0 points.
The Americans return to action tomorrow night at home against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm. Allen Head Coach Steve Martinson is one win away from 1,000 for his coaching career. Tickets are available NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000.
Americans Next Home Game:
Wednesday, March 6th vs. Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Venue: Allen Event Center
Images from this story
|
Riley Bourbonnais with the AHL's Iowa Wild
(Iowa Wild)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2019
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Captain Zach Tolkinen Returns from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Rush to Make Major Announcement; Announce Upcoming Events - Rapid City Rush
- Trevor Olson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Olson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bourbonnais Getting a Shot with Iowa - Allen Americans
- Finn Returned from Loan to AHL's Ontario Reign - Florida Everblades
- Hartford Returns Lynch to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Tulsa's Keserich Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Ian Keserich Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Acquire Will Merchant from Greenville, Naas Returns from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Maine's Chase Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire D Lewis, F Franko from Idaho - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greg Chase Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month - Maine Mariners
- Game Day: Reading-Newfoundland Only Game on ECHL Slate Tonight - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Allen Americans Stories
- Allen Americans Weekly
- Bourbonnais Getting a Shot with Iowa
- Allen Americans Weekly Update
- Americans Nip Rapid City 3-1
- Allen Americans Game Capsule