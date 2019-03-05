Bourbonnais Getting a Shot with Iowa

Allen, Texas - Riley Bourbonnais is getting a chance to show his talents at the American Hockey League level with the Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of the Allen Americans. This is his first opportunity at the next level.

Bourbonnais has been one of the Americans' top players over the last couple of months, since being traded to Allen just before Christmas.

In 28 games with the Americans this season, Bourbonnais has 27 points with 13 goals and 14 assists. Bourbonnais was second on the team in points in February (14) right behind linemate Dante Salituro, who led the team with 15 points.

"Riley (Bourbonnais) works hard at both ends of the ice, and is a gifted offensive player," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. He's been one of our top players since he arrived in Allen in December. I'm happy he's getting a chance with our affiliate."

The Rochester, New York native has 18 goals total this season between Maine and Allen. He is second on the team in goals behind ECHL Goal Leader, Zach Pochiro.

In three games with the Iowa Wild since being signed to a PTO, Bourbonnais has 0 points.

The Americans return to action tomorrow night at home against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm. Allen Head Coach Steve Martinson is one win away from 1,000 for his coaching career. Tickets are available NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000.

