Maine's Chase Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month

March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Maine Mariners' forward Greg Chase has been named the CCM ECHL?Player of the Month for February.

Chase scored nine goals and added nine others for 18 points, helping the Mariners to a 9-4-0 record during the month.

The 24-year-old tallied at least one point in 10 of his 13 games, and had seven multi-point games. Chase had a pair of three-point games in Feburary, posting a goal and two assists in a 4-3 win at Norfolk on Feb. 15 and in a 6-4 win at Reading on?Feb. 20.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Chase has 30 points (16g-14a) in 31 games with the Mariners and has totaled 39 points (18g-21a) in 54 games this season with Maine, Allen and Wichita.

Chase has tallied 93 points (43g-50a) in 114 career ECHL?games with Maine, Allen, Wichita and Norfolk while adding 27 points (7g-20a) in 97 career American?Hockey League games with Springfield, Bakersfield and Oklahoma City.

Prior to turning pro, Chase recorded 221 points (78g-143a) in 265 career games in the Western Hockey League with Calgary and Victoria.

Runners Up: John Edwardh,?Adirondack (11 gp, 8g, 10a, 18 pts.), Cody Fowlie, Jacksonville (12 gp, 9g, 7a 16 pts.) and Adam Pleskach,?Tulsa (10 gp, 11g, 6a, 17 pts).

Also Nominated: Dante Salituro (Allen), Brady Shaw (Fort Wayne), Elgin Pearce (Idaho), Zach O'Brien (Newfoundland), Ben Duffy (Norfolk), Tayler Thompson (Orlando), Dylan Sadowy (Toledo), Alec Butcher (Wheeling), Steven Iacobellis (Wichita) and Tyler Barnes (Worcester).

