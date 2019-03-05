Hartford Returns Lynch to Nailers

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. The Hartford Wolf Pack have released forward Zac Lynch from his PTO, as he returns to the Nailers.

Lynch, 26, appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack, bringing his career total to 42 AHL contests. Zac returns to Wheeling, where he is the team's leading scorer, having racked up 15 goals, 37 assists, and 52 points in 53 games. This has been the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native's most productive season as a pro, as he has eclipsed the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. Prior to his AHL stint, Lynch recorded at least one point in five of seven games, including multi-point efforts in wins over Brampton and Fort Wayne.

The Nailers will travel to Fort Wayne on Wednesday at 7:35 for the first of two road games this week. The next home game for the Nailers is Education Day against the Indy Fuel on March 12th at 10:45 a.m. The next big promotional game is Fan Appreciation Night on April 6th. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

