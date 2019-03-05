Swamp Rabbits Acquire D Lewis, F Franko from Idaho

ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired forward Zach Franko and defenseman Clint Lewis from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for forward Will Merchant, according to head coach and director of hockey operations Kevin Kerr.

Franko, 25, signed on with the Steelheads out of the University of Manitoba on February 13, and was a teammate of forward Kamerin Nault's with the Bisons. In nine games in Idaho, Franko has scored a goal and two assists. Prior to his time in the Canadian college circuit, Franko was a productive player for the Kelowna Rockets and Kootenay Ice of the Western Hockey League, having posted 220 points in 280 games.

Lewis, 24, is a product of a prestigious prep school at Shattuck St. Mary's, and the U.S. National Team Development Program. The 6'2" blueliner won a Clark Cup championship with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2015, and went on to a three-year career at Minnesota State-Mankato. Lewis led the Mavericks with a +19 mark in his senior season, which was also good for 12th in the NCAA.

Merchant departs the Swamp Rabbits and returns to the team that he started his ECHL career with. In 57 games with Greenville, Merchant posted another double-digit goal season (10), and posted 22 points overall. In 196 games in his three-year career, Merchant has scored 116 points. Prior to the season, he was invited to the Chicago Wolves' AHL training camp.

The Swamp Rabbits are back in action on Friday, March 8 in Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m.

