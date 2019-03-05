Thunder Sign Forward Derek Petti from Merrimack
March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Derek Petti to a standard player contract.
Petti, 23, is added to the Thunder roster after finishing a four-year collegiate career at Merrimack University. With the Warriors, Petti appeared in 127 games and registered 49 points (20g-29a). The Tewksbury, MA native had his most productive season as a senior with 18 points (7g-11a) in 28 games.
Additionally, forward Brian Bowen has been released.
The Thunder have three home games this week - two against the Worcester Railers on Wednesday and Friday evenings before the Manchester Monarchs come to town Saturday night to finish Stick It To Cancer Weekend. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.
