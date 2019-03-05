Finn Returned from Loan to AHL's Ontario Reign
March 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that defenseman Matt Finn has been returned from his loan to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.
Finn, 25, returns to the 'Blades after his third AHL call-up of the season. The Toronto, Ontario, native has posted one goal in nine AHL games this season and was scoreless in one game with Ontario. He has recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 79 career AHL games.
In 27 games this season with the 'Blades, Finn has racked up 18 points (9g-9a) and has logged a +7 plus-minus rating. Through 116 career ECHL games, Finn has 68 career points (20g-48a).
Prior to turning pro, Finn played 228 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, captaining the team in his final two seasons. Finn notched 38 goals and 123 assists in his OHL career.
Florida returns to the ice on Wednesday, starting a three-game series against the Atlanta Gladiators with a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Hertz Arena.
-
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades defenseman Matt Finn
(Kevin Bires Photography)
