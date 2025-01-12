Rush Stunned by Tahoe Late

(RAPID CITY, SD)- The Tahoe Knight Monsters scored with 1:59 remaining in the third period to defeat the Rapid City Rush, 6-4, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.

The Rush scored four goals in one of its wildest first periods all season. Ryan Wagner started the scoring less than three minutes into the game. After three quick Tahoe strikes gave the visitors a 3-1 lead, Rapid City brought life back into the crowd late in the first.

Tyler Burnie cut the lead in half with his fifth goal of the season. Now trailing 3-2, the Rush went on the power play and in a clinical performance, Brett Davis sniped a one-time shot home to tie the game. Just 13 seconds later, Luke Mylymok raced down the right wing with the puck and ripped home an unassisted go-ahead goal.

Despite seven combined goals in the first period, neither team scored in the second and ultimately, the Rush failed to score from that point forward.

Rapid City wore Tahoe down in the third, but the Knight Monsters came up with the game-tying tally on a net-front scramble with 7:08 remaining. Then, in the final two minutes, Luke Adam slid home a cross-ice feed to win the game.

The Rush's loss comes despite one of its best offensive performances this season. Rapid City outshot Tahoe- one of the top offenses in the ECHL- 35-23.

Matt Radomsky made 18 saves, while Jordan Papirny earned the win with 31 stops.

Next game: Sunday, January 12 vs. Tahoe. 4:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

