Railers Dispatch Nailers 2-1 in Weekend Finale

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (14-17-1-4 33pts) took down the Wheeling Nailers (25-7-2-0, 52pts), on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 2-1 in front of a crowd of 1,875 at WesBanco Arena. The Railers are back on the ice next at the DCU Center taking on the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, January 17th at 7:05 p.m. EST.

It was the Railers who struck first tonight as Justin Gill (1-1-2) scored 10:18 into the first period giving Worcester the 1-0 lead. The Railers extended their lead to 2-0 in the second period with a goal from Anthony Callin (1-0-1). Wheeling notched their first goal of the night 40 seconds into the third period as Logan Pietila (1-0-1) cut the Wheeling deficit to one. The Railers held off Wheeling for the remainder of the third period, leading to a 2-1 final score.

Worcester extended their lead in the second period when Anthony Callin (9th) tapped Justin Gill's pass into the back of the net extended the Worcester lead to 2-0. Wheeling got the first power play opportunity of the game following a slashing call on Worcester's Anthony Repaci, but the Railers penalty kill successfully killed the penalty off and kept the score at 2-0 heading into the third period. Shots favored Worcester in the second 17-10.

It didn't take long in the third period for Wheeling to cut into the Worcester lead, as Logan Pietila (4th) scored just 40 seconds into the third period. The Railers held Wheeling off the scoreboard for the remainder of the third period, including a late barrage of shots in which Michael Bullion made a flurry of saves to give Worcester the 2-1 win in regulation. Shots favored Wheeling in the third 11-3 and 34-29 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Logan Pietila (1-0-1, +1, 1 Shot), 2nd Star: Justin Gill (1-1-2, +2, 3 Shots), 1st Star: Michael Bullion (33 Saves, 1 GA, .970 SV%)... Final shots favored Wheeling 34-29... Taylor Gauthier (6-4-0-0) made 29 saves on 27 shots for Wheeling... Michael Bullion (5-10-0-2) made 33 saves on 34shots for Worcester, while Hugo Ollas served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-0 on the power play while Wheeling went 0-for-1... Matthew Boudens (IR), and Brendan Rons (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Callin led the Railers in shots with 4... The Railers are now 5-4-0-3 all-time vs. the Nailers and 2-1-0-3 at WesBanco Arena against Wheeling.

