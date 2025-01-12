Grizzlies Win a 5-4 Thriller at Maverik Center

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 1 goal and 2 assists from Neil Shea, 2 goals from Keaton Mastrodonato and Jake Barczewski made 34 key saves as they defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 5-4 on a Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Neil Shea got Utah on the board first 12:17 in. Shea has scored 14 goals and 9 assists in 15 games this season. Shea has a point in 9 straight home games. Cody Corbett extended Utah's lead 19:24 in as he now has scored a goal in back-to-back games. Utah led 2-0 after one period, outshooting KC 12 to 6.

Keaton Mastrodonato made it a 3-0 game as he scored his fifth goal of the season 9:46 into the second period. KC's David Cotton scored a power play goal 12:10. Jake Barczewski made an unbelievable glove save crawling to his left with 3:05 left in the second period. Utah led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Briley Wood gave Utah some insurance with his 12th goal of the season 2:13 into the third period to give the Grizzlies a 4-1 lead. Mavericks forward Jackson Berezowski found the back of the net 3:36 in. Max Andreev cut into Utah's advantage 12:23 as he made it a one goal game. Mastrodonato scored on an empty net with 2:07 left in regulation. That goal turned out to be the game winner as Marcus Crawford scored from the high slot 18:58 in. The Mavericks put together a strong rally to try to tie up the game but the Grizzlies held on to complete a two-game weekend sweep, outscoring KC 10 to 6.

Utah is 6-2 over their last 8 games and they have scored 42 goals in their last 9 games. Jake Barczewski has been outstanding in net over his last 5 starts as he has a 4-1 record with a .920 save percentage and a 2.61 goals against average.

The Grizzlies begin a four-game road trip on Wednesday night at Cincinnati. Utah's next home game is on January 24, 2025 vs Wichita. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Neil Shea (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assist, +2, 2 shots.

2. Keaton Mastrodonato (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 2 shots.

3. Jake Barczewski (Utah) - 34 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.