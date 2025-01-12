Rush Game Notes: January 12, 2025 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Faith and Family Night, presented by Thrivent. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MST on Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Tahoe Knight Monsters scored with 1:59 remaining in the third period to defeat the Rapid City Rush, 6-4, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. The Rush scored four goals in one of its wildest first periods all season as Ryan Wagner, Tyler Burnie, Brett Davis, and Luke Mylymok all found the back of the net. That would be the Rush's only scoring in the game, though, as Tahoe put home three in the third period to rally for the victory.

13 FOR 13

Rush captain Ryan Wagner got the scoring started less than three minutes into last night's game. It was the 13th goal of the season for the man wearing #13. He and Brett Davis, who scored later in the first period, are tied for the team lead in goals.

FOUR IN THE FIRST

The Rush put up its highest-scoring first period of the season with four goals. More impressively, Rapid City successfully battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the opening period. Brett Davis' game-tying goal and Luke Mylymok's go-ahead goal came just 13 seconds apart, igniting the home crowd.

MORE STRONG PENALTY KILLING

Rapid City's penalty killers have faced numerous challenges this weekend against Tahoe's strong power play and has come through in some big moments. The Rush's PK is 5-for-6 in the series, including a shorthanded goal, as the Rush has won the special teams battle so far.

KERINS TO THE SHOW

Rory Kerins was called up by the Calgary Flames on Friday, marking the first time that the former Rush forward has reached the National Hockey League. He was a healthy scratch in Calgary's game against Los Angeles on Saturday. When Kerins takes his first shift, he will become the eighth Rush alumnus to play in the NHL.

