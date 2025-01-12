ECHL Transactions - January 12
January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday January 12, 2025:
Atlanta:
add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Nick Deakin-Poot, F activated from reserve
add Kabore Dunn, D activated from reserve
delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve
delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve
Indy:
add Nick Grima, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
delete Gavin Hain, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve
delete Jacob Hudson, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve
add Carson Musser, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Carson Golder, F placed on reserve
delete Jaden Shields, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kristian Stead, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Marc Terriault, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Alexis Gravel, G loaned to Belleville
delete Spencer Kersten, F loaned to Belleville
Rapid City:
add Jack Jeffers, F activated from reserve
delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Tyson Kirkby, F signed contract
add Matt Tendler, G added as emergency backup goalie
delete Shane Sellar, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Connor McMenamin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Vinnie, Purpura, G placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida
add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve
delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Jakub Demek, F activated from reserve
delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve
add Chris Jandric, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
add Justin Michaelian, F activated from reserve
delete Jack Clement, D placed on reserve
delete Rob Mattison, G released as emergency backup goalie
Wheeling:
add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve
delete Jack Beck, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve
delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve
