ECHL Transactions - January 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday January 12, 2025:

Atlanta:

add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Nick Deakin-Poot, F activated from reserve

add Kabore Dunn, D activated from reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve

delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Nick Grima, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

delete Gavin Hain, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve

delete Jacob Hudson, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve

add Carson Musser, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Carson Golder, F placed on reserve

delete Jaden Shields, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kristian Stead, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Marc Terriault, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Alexis Gravel, G loaned to Belleville

delete Spencer Kersten, F loaned to Belleville

Rapid City:

add Jack Jeffers, F activated from reserve

delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Tyson Kirkby, F signed contract

add Matt Tendler, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Shane Sellar, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Connor McMenamin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Vinnie, Purpura, G placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida

add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve

delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Jakub Demek, F activated from reserve

delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

add Chris Jandric, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Justin Michaelian, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Clement, D placed on reserve

delete Rob Mattison, G released as emergency backup goalie

Wheeling:

add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

delete Jack Beck, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve

delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve

