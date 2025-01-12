Oilers Battle Back to Top Americans in Overtime
January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Allen Americans 5-4 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.
Conner Roulette extended his point streak to three games, beating Anson Thornton on the backhander 2:29 into the action. Solag Bakich extended the Oilers' lead 2-0, uncorking a snapshot against his former team, assisted by fellow former American Easton Brodzinski. Brodzinski's assist was his first point with Tulsa. Alec Butcher made it a 3-0 game, tipping home an Anthony Costantini shot at the 16:51 mark of the game. Brayden Guy brought the Americans' deficit back down to two 17 seconds later.
A little more than a minute into period two, Artem Kulikov brought the Americans within one with a snapshot from the left circle that beat Talyn Boyko up high. Liam Gorman leveled the game 3-3 2:37 into the back half of the action. Brayden Watts scored Allen's fourth unanswered goal with a power-play one timer to give the Americans their first lead of the night 15:46 into period two.
Brodzinski scored his first goal as an Oiler on a penalty shot, outwaiting Thornton on the backhand with 4:35 remaining to force overtime.
Josh Nelson sealed the Oilers overtime win, finishing a right-wing feed from Justin Michaelian initially set up by a drop pass from Nelson to Duggie Lagrone.
The Oilers travel to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center for a rematch with the Allen Americans at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
