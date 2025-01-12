Cyclones Fall to Gladiators, Ending Win Streak

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Atlanta, Ga. - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Atlanta Gladiators, 5-3, ending a five-game winning streak. With the loss, the Cincinnati Cyclones split the weekend series against the Gladiators and lost their first game of the 2025 calendar year.

A busy first period saw neither team find the back of the net until late in the opening frame. A shot from the point from Jacob Bengtsson was redirected by Tristan Ashbrook and found the back of the net.

With his goal, Ashbrook has goals in back-to-back games and now has 13 points on the season. He's recorded points in two straight games for the first time since returning from the Iowa Wild (AHL).

The Cyclones took the lead into the second period where Lincoln Griffin would double the Cyclone lead to two. His 10th of the season made it 2-0, Cyclones just six minutes into the second period. Dante Sheriff and Ashbrook would record assists on the goal.

Connor Galloway would get one back for the Gladiators, scoring his first goal of the season to make it 2-1.

A minute later, Cincinnati would retake the two goal lead of a power play goal from Dante Sheriff that was created by Lincoln Griffin and Chas Sharpe. With his goal, Sheriff recorded his fourth multi-point performance of the season. Additionally, Griffin recorded multiple points in a game for the fourth time in the last eight games.

Cody Sylvester would get one back before the end of the period, scoring his 12th of the season to cut the Cincinnati lead in half heading into the third and final period.

The Cyclones would give up three unanswered goals in the third period to fall 5-3. Along with Easton Armstrong's eighth goal of the year, Sylvester would score two more including the empty netter to record a hat-trick and complete the Atlanta comeback.

The Cyclones drop to 11-20-4-0 in the 2024-25 regular season following tonight's loss.

Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night for a contest against the Utah Grizzlies on a $2 Beer Night and T-Shirt giveaway for the first 2,000 fans in attendance. Tickets can be purchased online, and the game will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.