Fuel Give up Two to Iowa on Sunday

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel defenseman Lucas Brenton (right) vs. the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE- The Fuel ended their week in Iowa with a Sunday afternoon game where they ultimately fell 2-1 to the Heartlanders after a hard fought third period.

1ST PERIOD

Unlike in their meeting last night, the first half of the first period moved very slowly on both sides of the ice. Each team recorded three shots to start the period and that was it.

At 10:51, Ryan Miotto scored quickly off the draw to make it 1-0 in favor of Iowa.

About a minute later, Iowa's Dakota Raabe took a cross checking penalty that gave the Fuel a power play chance, however the Heartlanders killed it off.

Colin Bilek took back-to-back penalties late in the period for slashing and tripping but the Fuel did not allow a goal.

At 19:33, Indy took a too many men penalty which was served by Bennett Stockdale and lasted into the second period.

Through one frame, shots were tied 9-9.

2ND PERIOD

As the halfway point of the game approached, Chris Cameron and Nico Blachman, who have met to drop the gloves before, did so again. Each was given five minutes for fighting.

At 11:06, Iowa's Boscq took a hooking call giving the Fuel a power play but it was the Heartlanders who scored next.

While shorthanded, Yuki Miura made it 2-0 in favor of Iowa.

Kevin Lombardi broke the shutout with a goal at 14:42. Cam Hausinger and Kyle Maksimovich claimed the assists on that goal.

Maksimovich took a slashing penalty at 19:34, giving Iowa another power play that would last into the third frame.

Through two, Indy was outshooting Iowa 18-15.

3RD PERIOD

Ty Farmer got on the game sheet first in the third period with a slashing penalty at 8:14 to put the Fuel on the penalty kill again.

Indy killed off that penalty and then went a long stretch without much else happening. Ben Gaudreau kept Indy in it as the Heartlanders continued putting pressure on.

At 15:51, Blachman was ejected with a ten minute misconduct penalty for inciting. Less than a minute later, Indy's Nick Grima took a holding call putting the Fuel back on the penalty kill.

This was complicated further when Iowa's Will Calverley took a roughing penalty at 18:29, leaving Indy with some power play time at the end of regulation.

After pulling Gaudreau from net, Indy had substantial time with two extra attackers but they could not even the score before time expired. Iowa took the 2-1 win on Sunday night.

