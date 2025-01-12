Knight Monsters Can't Execute Series Sweep in Rapid City

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters goaltender Jesper Vikman

The Tahoe Knight Monsters were unable to complete the series sweep against the Rapid City Rush, falling 3-2 in game three. Despite the loss, the Knight Monsters still maintain their first place spot in the mountain division.

For the third straight game, the Knight Monsters ceded the first goal in the opening period with Rapid City's Deni Goure striking just three minutes in. Despite being unable to respond throughout the first, Tahoe created multiple opportunities with 15 shots on goal.

All 15 of the shots were stonewalled by the Rush's netminder Christian Propp who made his first start in over two weeks.

The second period began just like the first, as Rapid City defender Holden Wale wristed a goal past Jesper Vikman from the blue line to score only on their second shot of the frame. Tahoe increased the pressure just minutes later with a Simon Pinard wrister past Propp for his 19th of the season to cut the deficit in half.

RC was able to put together a much more evenly matched second period, firing 13 shots on goal to Tahoe's 10.

The third was played close for the first 16 minutes until Rapid City's Chad Smedsrud struck on the power play to give them a 3-1 lead.

With the extra attacker on in the final minutes, Luke Adam scored after multiple tap-in attempts to decrease the deficit by one. Despite the late push, Tahoe was unable to score a game-tying goal ending the game with a final score of 3-2.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters have won four-of-six on this road swing, and next head to the heartland for a three-game series against Iowa. Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 5:00 pm. And, after every Knight Monsters home game, check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

