Ghost Pirates Edge Swamp Rabbits 4-2

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (18-14-2-0) recorded a 4-2 victory against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-15-3-10) on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Kaleb Lawrence started the scoring for Greenville 1:34 into regulation, snapping his third goal of the season past Keith Kinkaid. Lawrence's goal was assisted by Bryce Brodzinski and Quinn Olson.

Nate Staios responded at 6:00, displaying an outstanding individual effort, fending off three Swamp Rabbits before slipping the puck through the legs of Dryden McKay. Staios' second goal of the season was unassisted.

Greenville regained the lead at 15:31 thanks to Olson striking on the power play with the help of Stuart Rolofs and Parker Berge. The Swamp Rabbits controlled a 2-1 lead after the first period; Savannah took three minor penalties in the fat irst period and were outshot 10-9.

On Savannah's first power play of the game, Logan Drevitch took advantage, providing the equalizer 9:42 into the second period. His sixth goal of the season was created with the help of Dennis Cesana and Devon Paliani.

Cesana's point shot was stopped, but Paliani dished the loose puck from the slot to the left circle, giving Drevitch a wide-open look with McKay scrambling to track the sequence. The Ghost Pirates captain has 12 points in his last nine games.

The game remained tied 2-2 until Kyle Jeffers broke through on the doorstep, pumping home a rebound past McKay for his sixth goal of 2024-25. Nick Granowicz took advantage of a Greenville turnover and spun the puck for Liam Walsh at the left circle. Walsh's shot was stopped by McKay's left pad, but Jeffers was first to the second opportunity and cashed in.

Walsh added an empty-net goal at 19:18 to seal the game for the Ghost Pirates. Cesana, Walsh and Granowicz each potted two points in the game. Kinkaid stopped 24 of 26 for his fifth win of the season. In his last four starts for Savannah, the 35-year-old goaltender is 2-1-1 with a goals-against average of 2.00.

The Ghost Pirates were 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. The team will travel to Estero this week for a three-game series against the Florida Everblades that starts on Wednesday night. Coverage of the game can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.