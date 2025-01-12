Rush Defeats Tahoe Behind Propp's 30 Saves

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush center Chaz Smedsrud

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush took down the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 3-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Sunday.

Chaz Smedsrud potted a one-timer on the power play with under four minutes remaining in regulation, a goal which turned out to be the game winner. The Luverne, Minn. native collected a two-point night.

Deni Goure opened the scoring just three minutes into the first period, a lead the Rush would not give up over the final 57 minutes of action. Holden Wale scored his second goal of the year early in the second period.

Christian Propp turned in possibly his best performance of the year. The rookie from Milton, Ont. stopped 30 of Tahoe's 32 shots on goal for his second victory of the season.

The Rush has now reached double-digit wins. Rapid City travels for the first time in January when it goes to face the Kansas City Mavericks in Independence, Mo. on Friday and Saturday.

Next game: Friday, January 17 at Kansas City. 6:05 p.m. MST puck drop from Cable Dahmer Arena.

