Rush Defeats Tahoe Behind Propp's 30 Saves
January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush took down the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 3-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Sunday.
Chaz Smedsrud potted a one-timer on the power play with under four minutes remaining in regulation, a goal which turned out to be the game winner. The Luverne, Minn. native collected a two-point night.
Deni Goure opened the scoring just three minutes into the first period, a lead the Rush would not give up over the final 57 minutes of action. Holden Wale scored his second goal of the year early in the second period.
Christian Propp turned in possibly his best performance of the year. The rookie from Milton, Ont. stopped 30 of Tahoe's 32 shots on goal for his second victory of the season.
The Rush has now reached double-digit wins. Rapid City travels for the first time in January when it goes to face the Kansas City Mavericks in Independence, Mo. on Friday and Saturday.
Next game: Friday, January 17 at Kansas City. 6:05 p.m. MST puck drop from Cable Dahmer Arena.
The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush center Chaz Smedsrud
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2025
- Knight Monsters Can't Execute Series Sweep in Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Defeats Tahoe Behind Propp's 30 Saves - Rapid City Rush
- Overtime Loss in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Fuel Give up Two to Iowa on Sunday - Indy Fuel
- Ghost Pirates Edge Swamp Rabbits 4-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Railers Dispatch Nailers 2-1 in Weekend Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Heartlanders Sweep Fuel for Fifth Straight Victory, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Oilers Battle Back to Top Americans in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Worcester Wins by a Whisker, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Ghost Pirates Break Through in Third Period - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Goalie Keith Petruzzelli Shines for Reading as Lions Go Down 4-3 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Comeback Attempt Falls Short against Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Fall to Gladiators, Ending Win Streak - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Lambert's Hat Trick Guides Mariners over Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Wichita Shut Down on Sunday vs. Fort Wayne - Wichita Thunder
- Late Orlando Power Play Sinks Adirondack, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 12 - ECHL
- Royals Sign F Tyson Kirkby to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: January 12, 2025 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Belleville Senators Sign Alexis Gravel, Spencer Kersten to PTO's; Solar Bears Add Marc Terriault as EBUG - Orlando Solar Bears
- Road Trip Ends this Afternoon in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Cockerill Goes for 2; Lizard Kings Sink Their Teeth into Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Win a 5-4 Thriller at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Rush Past Rapid City in Thrilling 6-4 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Stunned by Tahoe Late - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.