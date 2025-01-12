Overtime Loss in Tulsa

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans battle the Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, played the final game of the road trip on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa, and it was the Oilers taking the extra point in overtime 5-4.

Tulsa jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on goals from Conner Roulette (7), Solag Bakich (6), and Alec Butcher (12), before the Americans got on the board. Brayden Guy responded 27 seconds after the Oilers third goal, to cut the lead to 3-1, and the comeback was on for Allen.

Artyom Kulakov (3), Liam Gorman (3), and Brayden Watts (15) scored the next three goals in the second period as the Americans tallied four unanswered goals to take the lead 4-3. The Americans outshot Tulsa 17-11 in the middle frame.

The game remained a one-goal Allen lead until the 15:25 mark of the third, when former Americans forward Easton Brodzinski cashed in on a penalty shot to tie the game at 4-4. It was the first penalty shot against Allen this season.

The Americans scored a goal late in the third period that was determined came after time in regulation had expired sending the game to overtime. In the extra session both teams had great scoring chances, but it was the Oilers who came out on top as Tulsa forward Josh Nelson (3), ended the game handing Allen their second overtime loss in consecutive days.

The Americans and Oilers play again on Tuesday night in Allen at 7:10 PM CST. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

About the Allen Americans

The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club is a member of the ECHL, the world's top Double-A hockey league, and is the affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Utah Hockey Club

Founded in 2009, Championship Hockey is the backbone of the franchise, with the Americans having captured back-to-back ECHL Kelly Cup Championships in 2014-15 & 2015-16 and two Central Hockey League President's Cups in 2012-13 & 2013-14.

Three Stars of the Game:

1. Josh Nelson, Tulsa

2. Easton Brodzinski, Tulsa

3. Kyle Crnkovic, Allen

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "Their effort all weekend was dynamite. A couple of mistakes with the puck ended up in the back of our net, but there was no quit on the bench. A big goal late in the period off a hard-working shift by Brayden Guy. Then we took over the play in the second period. Our power play got us a big goal again, and we established a blue-collar road game, fought back, and took the lead. The third period was an unfortunate bounce on the penalty shot - big 10 car pile-up in our blue paint and they came away with a penalty shot."

