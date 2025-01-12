Late Orlando Power Play Sinks Adirondack, 3-2

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward T.J. Friedmann vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

GLENS FALLS - The Orlando Solar Bears scored on their fifth power play of the game with 4:13 left in regulation for a 3-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder in front of the ninth sellout crowd of 4,940 at Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead just 3:33 into the game as Jarrett Lee sent a low shot into the net on a scramble in front of David Fessenden. The goal was Lee's fifth of the season with assists from Tyler Bird and Alex Cohen and the Thunder trailed 1-0 after one period.

Dylan Wendt tied the game for Adirondack just 1:31 into the second period as he beat goaltender Ryan Fanti off the faceoff in the offensive zone. The goal was Wendt's fifth of the year from Grant Loven to even the score, 1-1.

The Solar Bears took a 2-1 lead on their fourth power-play chance of the game as Hudson Thornton put in his third goal of the year at 3:54 of the second frame. Tyson Feist and Tyler Bird were awarded the assists.

Late in the second, Josh Filmon took a pass from Kevin O'Neil and beat goaltender Ryan Fanti from the bottom of the right circle to even the game again. The goal was Filmon's third in two games and eighth of the year at 15:47 and the game was tied 2-2- after 40 minutes of play.

Late in the third period, Orlando converted on it's fifth power play of the game to take a 3-2 lead in the victory as Aaron Luchuk scored his 15th of the year.

