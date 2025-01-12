Heartlanders Sweep Fuel for Fifth Straight Victory, 2-1

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders swept the weekend series against the Indy Fuel with a 2-1 win Sunday at Xtream Arena. This marks Iowa's fifth straight win, the second time this season the Heartlanders have had a winning streak this long. Ryan Miotto and Yuki Miura scored for Iowa.

Iowa won all three games this weekend at home, one against Kalamazoo and two against Indy. This is the third time in team history the Heartlanders swept a three-game set at home (Utah, Nov. 2023 |Wichita, Mar. 2024).

Miotto opened the scoring halfway through the first period, tipping in a shot from Jules Boscq. Miotto has recorded four points in two games, (2g, 2a). Dakota Raabe recorded the secondary assist.

Twelve minutes into the middle frame, Miura extended the lead with a short-handed tic-tac-toe goal. This marks Miura's fourth point of the weekend (3g, 1a). Will Calverley recorded the only assist on the goal.

Kevin Lombardi responded for Indy at 14:42 of the second period with a shot from the right circle.

Dante Giannuzzi made 24 saves in victory in his Iowa debut.

Ben Gaudreau made 25 saves in defeat.

