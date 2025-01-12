Royals Sign F Tyson Kirkby to SPC

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Tyson Kirkby has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Kirkby, 27, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his third full professional season, with the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL where he recorded 54 points (24g-30a) and 40 penalty minutes in 27 games played. The Prescott, Ontario native made is ECHL debut with Adirondack against Reading on November 29th.

Across 176 professional career games between the FPHL (145), SPHL (30) and ECHL (1), the 6'0", 190-pound, left-shot forward has accumulated 244 points (108g-136a), 315 penalty minutes and a +56 rating. In 30 SPHL career games, Kirkby has totaled 18 points (6g-12a), 33 penalty minutes and a +9 rating between stints with the Fayetteville Marksmen (2021-22), Evansville Thunderbolts (2021-22) and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (2023-24).

Prior to beginning his professional career with Fayetteville in the SPHL in 2021-22, Kirkby played three seasons in the NCAA D-III for SUNY-Oswego where he amassed 23 points (8g-15a) in 44 NCAA D-III career games.

