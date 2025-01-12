Road Trip Ends this Afternoon in Tulsa

Brayden Watts of the Allen Americans vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans (10-18-6-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tulsa Oilers (18-12-4-0) this afternoon at 3:05 PM at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Americans are 0-1-1 on the three-game road trip.

Americans Today:

Pregame Show: 2:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 3:05 PM CST

Watch Live: Flo Hockey

Listen Live: Mixlr.com

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 1/14/25 vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Americans earn a point in 2-1 OT loss : Both teams cashed in on the power play in the opening period with the two goals coming exactly two minutes apart. Spencer Asuchak opened the scoring with his 11th of the season at the 7:31 mark. Asuchak now has goals in back-to-back games. Two minutes later Wichita tied the game with a power play goal of their own. Joe Carroll, who just returned to the Thunder lineup scored his ninth of the season. The game was tied 1-1 after one period of play. Neither team found the back of the net in the second or third period as each team had power play opportunities. None better than the Americans, who struggled on their five-minute power play giving up several shorthanded chances to Wichita. Regulation would end tied 1-1 needing overtime to settle the score. In the overtime period both teams had odd-man rush chances, but both goalies stood strong until the 4:25 mark of overtime when Peter Bates blasted a shot from the right faceoff circle to give Wichita the win. The Americans earned a point to move to 26 on the season. Wichita outshot Allen for the game 45-29 with Anson Thornton stopping 43 Thunder shots.

Watts extends point streak: Brayden Watts extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Spencer Asuchak's second period power play goal. Over the five-game streak Watts has nine points with five goals and four helpers. He leads the Americans this season in scoring with 36 points (14 goals and 22 assists).

Thornton delivers top-notch performance: Americans goalie Anson Thornton made the start in net on Saturday night in Wichita and stopped 43 of 45 shots he faced in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Thunder. Thornton made big save after big save until Peter Bates finally put the game away in OT with a blast from the right faceoff circle to win the game.

When scoring first: The Americans scored the first goal of the game on Saturday night, but it was Wichita that scored the next two. Allen is 6-7-4 when they score the first goal this season.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-9-4

Away: 7-9-2

Overall: 10-18-6

Last 10: 3-6-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (14) Brayden Watts

Assists: (22) Brayden Watts

Points: (36) Brayden Watts

+/-: (4) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (55) Colin Jacobs

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 7-7-2-0

Away: 11-5-2-0

Overall: 18-12-4-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (14) Michael Farren

Assists: (18) Reid Petryk

Points: (25) Michael Farren

+/-: (+9) Solag Bakich

PIM's (31) Solag Bakich and Mike McKee

