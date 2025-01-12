Cockerill Goes for 2; Lizard Kings Sink Their Teeth into Stingrays

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Final Score: [Jacksonville Lizard Kings] [5] - [1] [South Carolina Stingrays]

When: Saturday, January 11th, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M. EST

Where: [VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena] - [Jacksonville, Florida]

1st Period: It's always a great matchup whenever the Jacksonville Lizard Kings and South Carolina Stingrays face off. Tonight was nothing short of just that as the Stingrays visited downtown Jacksonville to take on the Lizard Kings. Jacksonville looked sharp offensively, which is a huge improvement from last night's game. This would eventually lead to a Lizard King goal as Logan Cockerill banged in a long slap-shot set up on an excellent faceoff. Matt Vernon would get the nod at goalie for Jacksonville tonight which means another masterclass of defending was expected.

Vernon started strong but would give up a goal to South Carolina. South Carolina would get a prime opportunity to score on a Power Play after Olivier Nadeau was called for Goalkeeper Interference. Kyle Kupka would get the best of Vernon as he sharply slipped the puck just behind Vernon. The game would remain locked at 1-1 as both teams locked in defensively, willing to bend but never break and the first period came to an end.

Period Scoring Summary:

End of 1st Period Score: [Jacksonville Lizard Kings] [1] - [1] [South Carolina Stingrays]

JAX: [Logan Cockerill] (Assist : [Connor Russell, Ivan Chukarov]) - [3:00]

SC: [Kyle Kupka] (Assist : [Wilkins, Zach Funk]) - [11:59]

2nd Period: The Lizard Kings were out for blood early in the second period. Right from the get-go, Jacksonville forced their way into Stingray territory. The pressure was too much for South Carolina as Olivier Nadeau was able to tap in a slapshot pass from Chris Grando, making the score 2-1 Lizard Kings. Jacksonville wasn't done either as Noah Laaouan was able to score on yet another long slapshot to put the Lizard Kings up two goals. It should also come as no surprise that Matt Vernon was perfect in front of the goal this period.

South Carolina did their best to put him on his heels, but Vernon was not shaken. Every scoring setup from The Stingrays was thwarted by an impressive Lizard King defensive onslaught led by Goalie Matt Vernon. South Carolina would be shut up in this second period and the Lizard Kings would escape on top 3-1.

Period Scoring Summary:

End of 2nd Period Score: [Jacksonville Lizard Kings] [3] - [1] [South Carolina Stingrays]

JAX: [Olivier Nadeau] (Assist: [Chris Grando, Garrett Van Wyhe]) - [6:07]

JAX: [Noah Laaouan] (Assist: [Olivier Nadeau, Peter Tischke]) - [10:29]

SC: Did Not Score

3rd Period: Jacksonville pressed on the gas pedal during the third period. The Lizard King's offense found an intense boost as they shifted into high gear. Jacksonville would pile on another two goals during the final period. Ryan Calisti scored the first of the period as he was set up by Logan Cockerill and Davis Koch. Cockerill would also score his second goal of the night and put the Lizard Kings up 5-1.

The frustration finally set in for the Stingrays who failed to score after the first period. Multiple fights would break, and multiple Stingrays would find themselves in the box. Matt Vernon finished the match nicely helping his Lizard King defense shut out the Stingrays across the final two periods of play. Jacksonville would end Lizard King's weekend with another win over the South Carolina Stingrays 5-1.

Period Scoring Summary:

End of 3rd Period Score: [Jacksonville Lizard Kings] [5] - [1] [South Carolina Stingrays]

JAX: [Ryan Calisti] (Assist: [Logan Cockerill, Davis Koch]) - [3:49]

JAX: [Logan Cockerill] (Assist: [Ivan Chukarov, Derek Lodermeier]) - [7:38]

SC: Did Not Score

Next Game:

Lizard Kings weekend ends as Jacksonville comes away with an impressive win over the South Carolina Stingrays. The Jacksonville Lizard Kings will hit the road to take on the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday, January 14th. Jacksonville has now won three games in a row and will look to keep this weekend's momentum with them to the Kia Center in Orlando.

