Knight Monsters Rush Past Rapid City in Thrilling 6-4 Win

January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







What a rush.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters maintained their number one spot in the mountain division with a thrilling 6-4 victory against the Rapid City Rush. It took the one of most entertaining first periods of the season, where a total of seven goals were scored.

In an adrenaline-filled start to the game, Rapid City started off strong by scoring a quick five- hole goal just three minutes in. This lead was quickly erased as Tahoe then scored three goals in a little over three minutes.

The star of this sequence was Isaac Johnson, who began the scoring with a powerplay goal. He added another moments later, putting together a highlight-reel sequence of cutting in from the outside, beating a defenseman, then finally Rapid City's netminder Matt Radomsky.

The final goal for Tahoe in the first period came from a two-on-one where Adam Robbins wristed a rocket past Radomsky to make the score 3-1.

But the lead was short-lived.

Rapid City turned on the jets immediately after, scoring three unanswered goals to give themselves a 4-3 lead to conclude the first. And the buzzer sounded on a back-and forth period that featured seven goals coming from six separate skaters.

Down by a goal in the second, the Knight Monsters only put up six shots on net while allowing 10, all of which were stopped by netminder Jordan Papirny in his first start of this series.

After letting in four goals in the first, he dominated the final two periods, concluding the night with a save percentage of .885 and 31 stops.

It was more of the same for Tahoe in the first half of the third period until a loose puck in the crease was swiped and jabbed past Radomsky by Sloan Stanick for the game-tying-goal.

That spark carried the Knight Monsters' to just over five minutes later when Luke Adam tapped in his seventh of the season, giving Tahoe a 5-4 lead.

The primary helper on the two most important goals of the game, the equalizer and the eventual game-winner came from Dominic Vidoli, his first two points of the season.

Rapid City pulled Radomsky in the final minutes where Stanick sealed the deal with his second goal of the night on the empty net for a final score of 6-4.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters will look for the three-game sweep on the road for the first time tomorrow in South Dakota at 3:05 p.m. If they accomplish this feat, it will be the second three-game series sweep in franchise history. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

#TesstheWaters

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.