Wichita Shut Down on Sunday vs. Fort Wayne
January 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a busy week on Sunday afternoon, losing to Fort Wayne, 3-0, at INTRUST Bank Arena.
The Komets put the game away with three goals in a three-minute span in the first period to earn the only meeting against the Thunder.
At 7:33, Odeen Tufto gave Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead. After a turnover by the Thunder in the high slot, the Komets raced the other way. Tufto was the recipient of a beautiful passing play and scored his 10th of the season.
Cameron Supryka made it 2-0 at 9:03. He fired a shot through traffic that got past Gabriel Carriere for his third of the year.
Justin Taylor made it 3-0 at 10:41, stealing a loose puck from Carriere at the right post and wrapping it to the other side and collected his seventh of the season.
Wichita started to get some scoring chances through stretches of the second, but Connor Ungar stopped all 17 shots he faced and earned his first pro shutout.
Wichita was held off the scoresheet for the third time this season and first time since Thanksgiving.
The Thunder went 0-for-2 on the power play. Fort Wayne was 0-fo-4 on the man advantage.
Wichita closes a four-game homestand on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. against Allen.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Peter Bates looks for a goal vs. the Fort Wayne Komets
