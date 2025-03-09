Rush Game Notes: March 9, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush forward Tyler Burnie

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Tyler Burnie(Rapid City Rush)

(STATELINE, Nev.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, concludes the season series with the Tahoe Knight Monsters and looks for its first-ever win in Nevada. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush dropped its third straight game as the Tahoe Knight Monsters defeated them 7-1 at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday. Just as the Rush did on Thursday, the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the first period. Luke Mylymok wired a wrist shot from the slot to open the scoring just 71 seconds into the game. However, that would be the Rush's only offense of the night. Tahoe answered less than four minutes later and went on to score the final seven goals of the game. The Knight Monsters scored four times in the first, twice in the second, and once more in the third.

HASN'T HAPPENED OFTEN

Last night's game was just the sixth setback the Rush has suffered by four goals or more, accounting for only 18% of the losses this season.

FOUR-FOR-FOUR

David Gagnon picked up another point last night to make it four points (2-2- 4) in four games. The newly-signed forward out of Lindenwood University has pointed in each of his first four professional games.

DIDN'T GO DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT

Blake Bennett's six-game goal streak and league-leading 13-game point streak both came to an end last night. It was not for a lack of trying, as Bennett tied a season-high with 10 shots on goal.

TURN THOSE CLOCKS AHEAD

Daylight savings time went into effect at 2:00 a.m. this morning, and the Rush looks for its first win during DST this season in its seventh such game.

LAST TIME IN TAHOE

The Rush concludes the season series- and its only trip to Tahoe- with the Knight Monsters today.

COMING HOME

After leaving Tahoe on March 10th, the Rush will stay home for the next two weeks as it plays a six-game homestand against Iowa and Wichita.

The Rapid City Rush squares off with the Iowa Heartlanders on March 13th, 14th, and 15th at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 15th is Girls Night Out presented by Midco and Loyal Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.