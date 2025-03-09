K-Wings Respond, Blank Komets on Road

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (25-27-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, scored timely goals, banded together defensively and shutout the Fort Wayne Komets (34-18-5-0) Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 3-0.

It was the first shutout of the season for Hunter Vorva (6-2-1-0), who made 41 saves and added an assist (2) in the victory.

Quinn Preston (11) opened the scoring on the power play at the 57-second mark of the second period. Zach Berzolla (17) snapped a pass from the right point to Zach Okabe (18) at the left circle, who found Preston down whom slam-dunked his own rebound for the game-winner.

Then, Josh Bloom (12) scored on a breakaway at the 11:06 mark of the third to double the K-Wings' lead. Vorva (2) tipped the puck across to Okabe (19) who fed Bloom in the neutral zone. He did the rest, stickhandling around a Fort Wayne defender and driving down the right side for a wrister just inside the right post.

With the Komets' net empty, Bloom (13) pressured Fort Wayne into an errant pass that went into the abandoned goal at the 17:37 mark to finish the scoring.

Kalamazoo went 1-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill in the victory.

The K-Wings take on the Indy Fuel (23-25-4-4) Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Fishers Event Center.

--

Kids Day is next Sunday, and it's sure to be fun for the whole family as the K-Wings host the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center ! Join us, as the first 500 kids (ages 12 and under) will receive a K-Wings Legacy Youth Jersey and all kids (12 and under) can participate in a postgame Golden Shot for prizes on the ice!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.