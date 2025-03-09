Smith Scores Twice, Petruzzelli Saves 37 in Royals Commanding Win over Mariners to Match Season-High Nine-Game Point Streak, 4-1

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (25-22-9-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners (22-31-3-0), 4-1, at Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday, March 8th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (9-12-4-0) earned the win in goal with 37 saves on 38 shots faced while Maine's goaltender Ryan Bischel (12-15-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 20 saves on 24 shots faced.

Tyler Gratton (16) put Reading in front 3:18 into regulation on a rebound surrendered by Bischel on a Logan Britt backhand shot. This was Reading's 10th consecutive game scoring the first goal.

Gianfranco Cassaro (10) extended the Royals lead, 2-0, at 5:47 into the second period before Lynden McCallum (20) put the Mariners on the board at 8:48 during one of Maine's five power plays in the game, 2-1.

Jake Smith (11) restored Reading's two-goal lead at 10:26 of the second period, 3-1. Smith (12) added a second goal 1:42 into the third period to put Reading up, 4-1, and earn his second multi-goal game of the season, both notched against Maine.

With a point, Reading improved their point streak to nine games (7-0-2-0), matching their season-high point streak set from January 11th to February 1st (6-0-2-1).

The Royals return home for a two-game series against Trois-Rivieres on Friday, March 14th and Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 PM. The series opens a five-game home stand that continues with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

