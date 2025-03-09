ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Iowa's Louka Henault has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #811, Iowa at Bloomington, on March 8.
Henault is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for spearing at 17:35 of the second period.
Henault will miss Iowa's game at Rapid City on March 13.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
