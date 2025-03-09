Thunder Snaps Skid with Win at Indy

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder goaltender Trevor Gorsuch makes a stop

FISHERS, IN - Kobe Walker scored a power play goal with less than five minutes to go in regulation and the Thunder held off the Fuel for a 5-4 win on Sunday afternoon at Fishers Event Center.

Wichita snapped its six-game winless skid and moved alone into fourth place with 69 points.

Walker led all scorers with four points while Peter Bates finished with a goal and two helpers. Jay Dickman collected two assists. Trevor Gorsuch earned his 11th win of the year, stopping 32 shots.

Indy jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first 3:29 of the game. Jesse Tucker tucked home a rebound to open the scoring. Kevin Lynch made it 2-0, redirecting a point shot from Ty Farmer for his third of the season.

Michal Stinil cut the lead to 2-1 at 9:19. Bates and Stinil were left alone in front of the Indy net and Stinil fired a one-timer past Ben Gaudreau.

In the second, Artem Guryev stuffed home a rebound at 5:45 and tied the game at two.

Dominic Dockery made it 3-2 at 13:58. Ryan Finnegan found him in the middle of the ice. Dockery skated down on a shorthanded breakaway and beat Gaudreau for his fifth of the year.

Kyle Maksimovich tied the game early in the third. Victor Hadfield fired a shot from the Thunder line that he tipped through the air and got through Gorsuch.

Wichita answered quickly and re-took the lead. Bates collected a rebound off a shot from T.J. Lloyd and beat Gaudreau at the right post to make it 4-3.

At 6:37, Nathan Burke tied the game at four. Colin Bilek sent a pass from the left circle to the slot. Burke tipped it past Gorsuch on the man advantage for his 17th of the year.

The Thunder were awarded a late power play when Lynch was called for diving. Walker beat Gaudreau at 15:41 to make it 5-4.

Indy called a timeout with less than a minute to go. Gorsuch held the fort and Wichita held on for the win.

Walker had a career high four points (1g, 3a) in a game. Bates finished with three points, giving him 61 points. Guryev tallied his second goal of the year. Stinil extended his point streak to eight games, recording his 23rd of the season. Dockery tallied his first goal since February 11.

Wichita went 2-for-5 on the power play. Indy was 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home for the next two games starting on Wednesday night to host Utah.

Join us on Tuesday, March 11 as the Thunder host their only Tip-The Team event. Players will be at the IHOP location at 526 S. Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The team will be helping the wait staff by bussing tables, filling drinks and mingling with the fans. A portion of the proceeds will help benefit the Kansas Humane Society.

