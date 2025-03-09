Palocsik Gets First Professional Goal in Win against Atlanta

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - .The Toledo Walleye defeated the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday evening at the Huntington Center with a final score of 5-2.

Tanner Palocsik got his first professional goal and Sam Craggs and Mitch Lewandowski both got 2-goals each.

How it Happened:

The first period was scoreless on both sides despite both teams having a power play opportunity.

Early into the 2nd period, Toledo went on the power play and were able to capitalize with a goal from Sam Craggs in his 200th professional game. All 200 pro games for Craggs have been in a Toledo uniform. Assisting the PPG was Griffin Ness and Brandon Kruse who earned his 100th professional assist.

Atlanta tied it at 5:04 with a goal from former Walleye, Carson Denomie. The Gladiators added another shortly after at 7:48 to give them the 2-1 lead.

The 3rd period was all Toledo Walleye where they scored 4-straight goals.

First was Mitch Lewandowski at 3:44 to tie the game at 2 goals a piece, with Brandon Hawkins and Colin Swoyer having the assists on the goal.

The game remained 2-2 until the final 3 ÃÂ½ minutes of the game. At 16:31, Tanner Palocsik got the game winning goal and his first goal in professional hockey!

The Walleye followed with 2 back-to-back empty net goals; one was by Sam Craggs and the next was Mitch Lewandowski. These ENGs gave both Craggs and Lewandowski 2 goals in the evening.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - T. Palocsik (GWG)

2. TOL - M. Lewandowski (2G)

3. TOL - S. Craggs (2G)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will travel to Cincinnati Cyclones to take on division-rival at Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.

