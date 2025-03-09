Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon at Maverik Center
March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got first period goals from Derek Daschke and Luke Manning but the difference in the game was a third period goal from Conner Roulette 9:18 in as the Tulsa Oilers picked up a 3-2 victory on a Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.
Daschke scored his fourteenth goal of the season from the left wing 4:38 into the contest. Daschke had 1 goal and 1 assist for the afternoon as he now leads Utah with 12 multiple point games this season. Tulsa's Daneel Lategan scored his fourth of the year 16:51 into the contest. Utah took a 2-1 lead as Luke Manning scored on a Daschke pass through the crease 18:33 in. Just 12 seconds later Solag Bakich fired a missile past Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski to tie it up 2-2.
Neither team scored in the second period. Roulette's game winner 9:18 into the third period was his 7th goal against Utah this season. The Oilers held on for the victory as their record goes to 33-17-5-3 on the season. The Grizzlies fall to 19-32-5-2. Tulsa is now 16-0-5-3 in one goal games this season.
Briley Wood had 1 assist as his point streak extended to four games. Wood, Craig Armstrong and Luke Manning were each a +2 for Utah. The defensive pairing of Derek Daschke and Cooper Jones were each a +1 for Utah.
Both teams had 28 shots on goal. Tulsa's Vyacheslav Buteyets saved 26 of 28 in the victory as his record goes to 14-9-5-3 on the season. Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 25 of 28 in the loss as his record fell to 10-11-1-1 in his first professional campaign.
The Grizzlies begin a six game road trip on Wednesday night at Wichita. The Grizzlies have five home games remaining in the regular season as they host Allen on March 26, 28-29 and Tahoe on April 4-5. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Conner Roulette (Tulsa) - GWG, 1 shot.
2. Daneel Lategan (Tulsa) - 1 goal, +1, 4 shots.
3. Solag Bakich (Tulsa) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2025
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Palocsik Gets First Professional Goal in Win against Atlanta - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Sweep Grizzlies on Week with Sunday Win - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Respond, Blank Komets on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Blanked by Kalamazoo 3-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fuel Sell out Sunday, Fall to Wichita 5-4 - Indy Fuel
- Railers Drop Series Finale to Lions 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Final Game of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Shutout Nailers 2-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Skate Past Ghost Pirates in 2-1 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Brodeur, Thunder Blank Wheeling, 2-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: March 9, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Road Trip Ends this Afternoon at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Smith Scores Twice, Petruzzelli Saves 37 in Royals Commanding Win over Mariners to Match Season-High Nine-Game Point Streak, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Joey Cipollone & Blake Murray Both Have Two Goal Games As Atlanta Rebounds In Kalamazoo - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nadeau Extends Goal Streak to Six as Jacksonville Sweeps Allen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Fuel Defeats Thunder in Front of Sold out Crowd on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Americans Swept by Jacksonville - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Strike Down RC in Dominant Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe Shuts Down Rush, 7-1 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon at Maverik Center
- Oilers Defeat Grizzlies on Military Night at Maverik Center
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - March 7, 2025
- Grizzlies Sign Kulbis-Marino and Stark
- Luke LaMaster Signs with the Utah Grizzlies