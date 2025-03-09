Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon at Maverik Center

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got first period goals from Derek Daschke and Luke Manning but the difference in the game was a third period goal from Conner Roulette 9:18 in as the Tulsa Oilers picked up a 3-2 victory on a Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Daschke scored his fourteenth goal of the season from the left wing 4:38 into the contest. Daschke had 1 goal and 1 assist for the afternoon as he now leads Utah with 12 multiple point games this season. Tulsa's Daneel Lategan scored his fourth of the year 16:51 into the contest. Utah took a 2-1 lead as Luke Manning scored on a Daschke pass through the crease 18:33 in. Just 12 seconds later Solag Bakich fired a missile past Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski to tie it up 2-2.

Neither team scored in the second period. Roulette's game winner 9:18 into the third period was his 7th goal against Utah this season. The Oilers held on for the victory as their record goes to 33-17-5-3 on the season. The Grizzlies fall to 19-32-5-2. Tulsa is now 16-0-5-3 in one goal games this season.

Briley Wood had 1 assist as his point streak extended to four games. Wood, Craig Armstrong and Luke Manning were each a +2 for Utah. The defensive pairing of Derek Daschke and Cooper Jones were each a +1 for Utah.

Both teams had 28 shots on goal. Tulsa's Vyacheslav Buteyets saved 26 of 28 in the victory as his record goes to 14-9-5-3 on the season. Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 25 of 28 in the loss as his record fell to 10-11-1-1 in his first professional campaign.

The Grizzlies begin a six game road trip on Wednesday night at Wichita. The Grizzlies have five home games remaining in the regular season as they host Allen on March 26, 28-29 and Tahoe on April 4-5. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Conner Roulette (Tulsa) - GWG, 1 shot.

2. Daneel Lategan (Tulsa) - 1 goal, +1, 4 shots.

3. Solag Bakich (Tulsa) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.

