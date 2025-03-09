Komets Blanked by Kalamazoo 3-0
March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Sunday, the Komets faced Kalamazoo at the Coliseum and fell to the Wings 3-0.
After a scoreless first period, Kalamazoo's Quinn Preston scored on a power-play at :57 for the period's only score. The Komets outshot the Wings 16-5 in the period.
In the third period, Kalamazoo's Josh Bloom netted his 12th goal at 11:06 and followed it with an empty-net goal at 17:37 to seal the win. Conner Ungar took the loss, making 22 saves.
Check out the Fort Wayne Komets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2025
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Palocsik Gets First Professional Goal in Win against Atlanta - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Sweep Grizzlies on Week with Sunday Win - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Respond, Blank Komets on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Blanked by Kalamazoo 3-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fuel Sell out Sunday, Fall to Wichita 5-4 - Indy Fuel
- Railers Drop Series Finale to Lions 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Final Game of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Shutout Nailers 2-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Skate Past Ghost Pirates in 2-1 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Brodeur, Thunder Blank Wheeling, 2-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: March 9, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Road Trip Ends this Afternoon at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Smith Scores Twice, Petruzzelli Saves 37 in Royals Commanding Win over Mariners to Match Season-High Nine-Game Point Streak, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Joey Cipollone & Blake Murray Both Have Two Goal Games As Atlanta Rebounds In Kalamazoo - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nadeau Extends Goal Streak to Six as Jacksonville Sweeps Allen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Fuel Defeats Thunder in Front of Sold out Crowd on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Americans Swept by Jacksonville - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Strike Down RC in Dominant Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe Shuts Down Rush, 7-1 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Blanked by Kalamazoo 3-0
- Komets Take Down Fuel in a Shootout
- Komets Beat Bloomington 4-3
- Komets Earn Five More Points
- Komets Rally But Fall in OT 5-4 to Kalamazoo