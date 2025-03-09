Komets Blanked by Kalamazoo 3-0

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







On Sunday, the Komets faced Kalamazoo at the Coliseum and fell to the Wings 3-0.

After a scoreless first period, Kalamazoo's Quinn Preston scored on a power-play at :57 for the period's only score. The Komets outshot the Wings 16-5 in the period.

In the third period, Kalamazoo's Josh Bloom netted his 12th goal at 11:06 and followed it with an empty-net goal at 17:37 to seal the win. Conner Ungar took the loss, making 22 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.